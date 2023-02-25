New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,956 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDMT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 197,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111,212 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,829 shares of company stock worth $1,509,154 in the last quarter. 11.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.