New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atomera were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atomera by 150.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Atomera Stock Down 7.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $6.05 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $97,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $51,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $97,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,231 shares of company stock valued at $167,669 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

