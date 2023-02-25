New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 301.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

