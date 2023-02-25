New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Codexis were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 75.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,112,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 132.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,213 shares of company stock valued at $657,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CDXS opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $310.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.56. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

