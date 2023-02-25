New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 104.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 1,072,035 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 394,758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,005,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,522,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $18,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $18,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,875,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

XPOF has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NYSE XPOF opened at $25.93 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

