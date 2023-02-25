New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 26,900 Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonder were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $5,353,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOND. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sonder from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

NASDAQ SOND opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

