New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,784 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,885,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 279,083 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333,966 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,769,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 484,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $32,333.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,223.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,453.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,959 shares of company stock valued at $352,991. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.03 million, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

