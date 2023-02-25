New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,848 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EC. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

NYSE EC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

