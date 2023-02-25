New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,846.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of PWP stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -59.57%.

Insider Transactions at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,352.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,352.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $316,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,371. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Stories

