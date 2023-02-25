New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 42.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $15.56 on Friday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

AFC Gamma Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.18%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

