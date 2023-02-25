New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 903.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $16.40 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $667.97 million, a PE ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

