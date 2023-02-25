New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $178,000 Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Pennant Group by 206.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of PNTG opened at $13.85 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

