New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $182,000 Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ASPN opened at $10.95 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

