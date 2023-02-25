New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $197,000 Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $64.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $661.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

