New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $2,138,000.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $359.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.