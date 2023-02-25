New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $266,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $575,211.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $575,211.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $553,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,868 in the last 90 days.

NuScale Power Stock Down 2.1 %

NuScale Power Company Profile

Shares of SMR stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Stories

