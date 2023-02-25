New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $219,000 Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 1,887.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autohome were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Autohome Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATHM opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

