New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $252,000 Stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 949.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 238,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
NerdWallet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -115.99 and a beta of 2.08.
NerdWallet Profile
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
