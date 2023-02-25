New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 88.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 83,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 13.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 142,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 724.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 32.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 177,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,413 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

