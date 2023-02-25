New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $281,000 Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

KNSA opened at $12.93 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $899.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of -0.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $354,637.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

