New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 200.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jonestrading dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.35 million, a PE ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

