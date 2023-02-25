New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 334,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 52.8% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 250,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 60.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 249,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE GPMT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -108.11%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

