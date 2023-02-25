New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INDT shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of INDT opened at $66.38 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

