New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comtech Telecommunications

In other news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 2.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $429.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.72. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

