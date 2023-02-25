New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz sold 22,500 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $26,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

