New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $188.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $65.00.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

