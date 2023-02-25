New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,933 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ORC opened at $11.62 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $432.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.52%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.