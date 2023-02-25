New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $251,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 121,083 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 30,177 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,683,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $134.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $170.62. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.67.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

