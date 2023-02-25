New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,722,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 130,785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,349 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 482,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $8.23 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Barclays Profile

