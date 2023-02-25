New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $144.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.85.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.