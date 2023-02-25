New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,926 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

