New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,914 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HSBC were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HSBC by 589.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after buying an additional 1,321,468 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $38.02 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 780 ($9.39) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 840 ($10.12) in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.33.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

