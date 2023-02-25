New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,785 Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grosvenor Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

