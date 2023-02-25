New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,940 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evolus were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOLS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

