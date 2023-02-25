New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,397 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of PTGX opened at $16.87 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

