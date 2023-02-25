New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,530 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intapp were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other Intapp news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $117,632.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 506,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,512,555.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,126 shares of company stock worth $12,676,265 over the last three months. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of INTA opened at $38.76 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.74.

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Intapp Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

