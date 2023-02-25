New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 268.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora cut GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

GeoPark Price Performance

GeoPark Profile

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.