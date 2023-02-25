New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 377.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

RAD opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.22. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $11.60.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

