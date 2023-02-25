New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vacasa were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,004,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 378,465 shares during the period. Washington University purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,941,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,131,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Vacasa Company Profile

VCSA stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $626.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.