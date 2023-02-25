New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hippo were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hippo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hippo by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

HIPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

