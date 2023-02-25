New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 115,501 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

LSPD stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.28.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

