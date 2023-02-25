New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,548 Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rallybio were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rallybio by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Rallybio Price Performance

Rallybio Company Profile

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Rallybio Co. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.89.

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.