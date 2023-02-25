New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 441,911 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harsco were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Harsco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harsco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Harsco by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of HSC stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $640.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Harsco

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.