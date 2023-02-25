New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,218 shares of company stock worth $616,015 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

