NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.34

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and traded as high as $40.78. NEXT shares last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands.

NEXT Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.3511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

