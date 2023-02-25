Nicholas K. Akins Sells 6,977 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

