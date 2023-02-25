Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triple Frond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,676.9% during the third quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 822,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776,589 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,854.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101,177 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,000.9% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15,953.1% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 71,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

