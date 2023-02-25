NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as high as C$1.33. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 132,369 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$358.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.