Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,913 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299,544 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $535,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.24 and its 200 day moving average is $248.27.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

