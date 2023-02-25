Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.41

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and traded as high as $23.70. Northway Financial shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Northway Financial Trading Up 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.
About Northway Financial
Northway Financial, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It also provides general commercial banking services and offers commercial, construction, real estate mortgages, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, NH.
